FORECAST: Cool, breezy and dry for the weekend

FORECAST: Cool air in place for the weekend, small frost potential

Clear skies overnight allow the 30s to sneak in by Sunday AM

Roller coaster temperatures this week ahead of another rain maker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fall weather has arrived!

A cool and breezy Saturday on the way with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s for afternoon highs. With wind gusts up to 20 MPH, it’s a good idea to wear a thick sweater or jacket for outdoor plans!

Even cooler temperatures settle in tonight as any lingering clouds break away. Plan for lows to dip down into the 30s and 40s.

Winds will be breezy, preventing most from seeing frost. Patchy frost remains possible for those in valleys. Clouds build back in for Sunday giving way to another cool and breezy day.

Cloud cover will help keep a lid on temperatures, with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances don’t move in until late tomorrow night. A weak system will try to quickly swing through the region Sunday night, bringing with it more clouds and the small chance of a stray shower or two.

Due to the cloud cover and shift in the winds, lows will only fall into the 40s.

