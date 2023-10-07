Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Cool, breezy and dry for the weekend

Fall weather has arrived!
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FORECAST: Cool air in place for the weekend, small frost potential
  • Clear skies overnight allow the 30s to sneak in by Sunday AM
  • Roller coaster temperatures this week ahead of another rain maker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fall weather has arrived!

A cool and breezy Saturday on the way with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s for afternoon highs. With wind gusts up to 20 MPH, it’s a good idea to wear a thick sweater or jacket for outdoor plans!

Even cooler temperatures settle in tonight as any lingering clouds break away. Plan for lows to dip down into the 30s and 40s.

Winds will be breezy, preventing most from seeing frost. Patchy frost remains possible for those in valleys. Clouds build back in for Sunday giving way to another cool and breezy day.

Cloud cover will help keep a lid on temperatures, with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances don’t move in until late tomorrow night. A weak system will try to quickly swing through the region Sunday night, bringing with it more clouds and the small chance of a stray shower or two.

Due to the cloud cover and shift in the winds, lows will only fall into the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Fall weather has arrived!
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 7, 2023

Most Read

One person suffered serious burns after a catamaran exploded on October 6, 2023, at a marina...
1 injured explosion at Oldham County marina
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Governor Beshear gives update on Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program
Stanley Watts during his October 6, 2023, court hearing.
Man takes plea deal in revenge shooting
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy

Latest News

Fall weather has arrived!
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 7, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 10/6
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/5
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog10/4