FORECAST: Cooling off overnight, breezy and chilly for Sunday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A FROST ADVISORY is in place for areas south of the BG and WKY Parkways until 9 a.m. Sunday
  • A few spotty showers are on the way early Monday
  • Temperatures warm right back up this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even cooler temperatures settle in tonight as any lingering clouds break away. Plan for lows to dip down into the 30s and 40s. Winds will be breezy, preventing most from seeing frost. Patchy frost remains possible for those in valleys.

Clouds build back in for Sunday giving way to another cool and breezy day. Cloud cover will help keep a lid on temperatures, with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances don’t move in until late tomorrow night. A weak system will try to quickly swing through the region Sunday night, bringing with it more clouds and the small chance of a stray shower or two. Due to the cloud cover and shift in the winds, lows will only fall into the 40s.

A few sprinkles are possible early Monday morning which will help to keep the clouds around. Skies will quickly clear giving way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain below average with afternoon highs in the 60s.

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, October, 7, 2023

