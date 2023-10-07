Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Healthcare to open Prompt Care location inside KFC Yum! Center

Norton Healthcare is expanding into one of Louisville’s biggest landmarks.
Norton Healthcare is expanding into one of Louisville’s biggest landmarks.(PRNewswire)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is expanding into one of Louisville’s biggest landmarks, The KFC Yum! Center. This marks Norton’s tenth prompt care location in the Louisville-area, and it opened this week.

The office is on the west side of the building, closest to Third Street.

It’s staffed by nurse practitioners, who can provide urgent care by appointment for a variety of injuries and illnesses like flu, strep and COVID-19. It also provides school, sports and camp physicals.

The goal is to continue to make access to healthcare easier for people across the city. “There’s just a lack of urgent care facilities in the downtown area, and this is the center of Louisville,” Norton Healthcare nurse practitioner Amanda Brown said. “There’s a lot of ERs, but not every illness or injury requires an ER visit. So, it’s important to have access to urgent care.”

The space is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can treat people ages two and older. If you need help, go here.

