Paristown goes to the dogs in first-ever event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Paristown neighborhood is offering dogs and their owners a “doggone” good time with its first-ever Pups in Paristown event.

Running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the event features an appearance from the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog, Ethan Almighty and his owner, Jeff Callaway and various dog-related vendors, dog rescue non-profit groups and a special canine “splash zone.” There will also be a 360-degree photo booth and adoptable pups from the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS).

The event is free and open to the public and is pet-friendly as long as the dogs are on a leash. One dollar of every cocktail sold will be donated to KHS.

“Dogs and dog lovers really enjoy the beautiful outdoor spaces in Paristown,” Paristown Managing Partner Steve Smith said. “They are often alongside their owners at many of our events so we decided it was about time we treated our four-legged friends to their own special event.”

Pups in Paristown is sponsored by Renewal by Anderson, Louisville Veterinary Urgent Care, Scruffy on the Run and Milewide Beer Company.

