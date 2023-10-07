Semi-truck crash closes section of South Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - South Preston Highway will be closed between Chapeze Lane and Lower Beach Grove Road until at least Monday due to clean up and repairs to a bridge following a semi-truck crash Friday night.

Shepherdsville Fire Department and Southeast Bullitt Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle accident and found a semi-truck and trailer over a bridge. On closer inspection, they found a passenger car over the bridge as well.

The semi driver and both people from the car suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

Initially, SFD reported that the road would be closed until Sunday, but revised that estimate to “Monday and maybe longer” in a follow up Facebook post.

