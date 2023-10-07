Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southern Indiana teen arrested on child pornography charges

Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A teenager from Charleston, Indiana is facing child pornography charges after he was arrested Thursday.

Indiana State Police said an investigation began in July 2023 after they received a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated an account was possibly being used to send child pornography.

Detectives were able to identify the account user as a 16-year-old. Investigators interviewed him and his mother, and a search warrant was executed for forensic examinations of electronic devices.

ISP troopers arrested the teen on three counts of child exploitation and four counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
One person suffered serious burns after a catamaran exploded on October 6, 2023, at a marina...
1 injured explosion at Oldham County marina
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Governor Beshear gives update on Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Stanley Watts during his October 6, 2023, court hearing.
Man takes plea deal in revenge shooting

Latest News

Ahead of Tuesday’s voter registration deadline, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is holding...
Jefferson County Clerk’s Office hosting voter registration blitz
Celebrities coming to Owensboro this weekend for comic convention
Tesla charging station
Gov. Andy Beshear announces awards to start building EV charging stations across Ky.
A dozen Anchorage Middletown firefighters took to high-rise buildings as a part of a unique...
Anchorage Middletown firefighters scale high-rise buildings for unique training