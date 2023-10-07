Southern Indiana teen arrested on child pornography charges

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A teenager from Charleston, Indiana is facing child pornography charges after he was arrested Thursday.

Indiana State Police said an investigation began in July 2023 after they received a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated an account was possibly being used to send child pornography.

Detectives were able to identify the account user as a 16-year-old. Investigators interviewed him and his mother, and a search warrant was executed for forensic examinations of electronic devices.

ISP troopers arrested the teen on three counts of child exploitation and four counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.