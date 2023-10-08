Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

B.R.A.K.E.S national teen driving school makes Louisville debut

The free national teen driving school B.R.A.K.E.S. made its first-ever appearance in Louisville...
The free national teen driving school B.R.A.K.E.S. made its first-ever appearance in Louisville with training sessions running Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Kentucky Expo Center.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The free national teen driving school B.R.A.K.E.S. made its first-ever appearance in Louisville with training sessions running Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert founded B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for “Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe” in honor of his two sons Jon and James, who lost their lives in a car crash in 2008.

Herbert took that personal tragedy and turned it into a lifesaving mission and has since trained over 110,000 teens and their parents.

Car crashes are among the leading causes of death for teens and B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64% less likely to get into a crash within their first three years after completing the program.

Partnering with Kia Motors, the 501 (c)(3) charity offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers that includes current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers. It teaches the teens and their parents how to be safer on the road.

Exercises include distracted driver awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance, drop-wheel/off-road recover and car control/skid recovery.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
South Preston Highway will be closed between Chapeze Lane and Lower Beach Grove Road until at...
Semi-truck crash closes section of South Preston Highway
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Governor Beshear gives update on Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program

Latest News

More than 400 Special Olympics bowlers took to the lanes as the Special Olympics Kentucky 2023...
Special Olympics bowling tournament returns to Louisville
Norton Healthcare is expanding into one of Louisville’s biggest landmarks.
Norton Healthcare to open Prompt Care location inside KFC Yum! Center
Norton Healthcare is expanding into one of Louisville’s biggest landmarks.
Norton Healthcare to open Prompt Care location inside KFC Yum! Center
University of Louisville Hospital
LMPD investigating after 13-year-old dropped off at UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds