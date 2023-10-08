B.R.A.K.E.S national teen driving school makes Louisville debut

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The free national teen driving school B.R.A.K.E.S. made its first-ever appearance in Louisville with training sessions running Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert founded B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for “Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe” in honor of his two sons Jon and James, who lost their lives in a car crash in 2008.

Herbert took that personal tragedy and turned it into a lifesaving mission and has since trained over 110,000 teens and their parents.

Car crashes are among the leading causes of death for teens and B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64% less likely to get into a crash within their first three years after completing the program.

Partnering with Kia Motors, the 501 (c)(3) charity offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers that includes current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers. It teaches the teens and their parents how to be safer on the road.

Exercises include distracted driver awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance, drop-wheel/off-road recover and car control/skid recovery.

