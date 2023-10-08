City of Douglass Hill spends 50th-anniversary highlighting historical roots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of the City of Douglass Hills in eastern Jefferson County.

Even though it was founded in 1973, the rich history of Douglass Hill dates back to the Civil War.

Douglass Hills is named for J.J. Douglass, a 19th-century horseman, landowner and whiskey producer, according to a release. He owned the Douglas Park racetrack, which was later operated by Churchill Downs.

“A historical marker on U.S. 60 in front of Douglass Hills references the two largest skirmishes of the Civil War in Jefferson County,” the release said. “According to the historical marker, the skirmishes, known as the Perryville Prelude, occurred on Sept. 27 and Sept. 30, 1862 on land that is now the City of Douglass Hills.”

The Perryville Prelude was the most destructive Civil War battle in Kentucky’s history, which was instrumental in preventing the Confederacy from gaining control of Kentucky.

On Saturday, people were welcomed to celebrate the 50th anniversary celebration in Warren Walker Park. The event featured live music, children’s activities, booths featuring community businesses and organizations, and food vendors.

“We welcome everyone to come to Douglass Hills and celebrate with us as our city reaches the half-century milestone,” said Douglass Hills Mayor Bonnie Jung. “I think a lot of people are surprised when they realize how our community has such fascinating connections to the past — including the Civil War, Churchill Downs, and Whiskey Row — as well as connections to Olympic swimming.”

Organizers chose a 70s theme for attendees in honor of the founding year.

Vatina Selby was one of the residents who helped track the city’s history ahead of the 50th anniversary.

“We wanted to spend some time understanding where the city even got its name,” Selby said. “What was here before the city was here?”

The event also had displays from the Middletown Museum and historic newspaper articles to help people learn more about the city’s history.

“It’s important to preserve history and ensure that our unique bonds with the past are known in Douglass Hills and throughout Louisville Metro,” Jung said. “Those of us who live in Douglass Hills love our city and the many amenities it has to offer.”

The city is not only celebrating the past but looking to the future, by putting together a 2023-era time capsule.

“It will be opened in 25 years, we’re going to put cards and letters from folks that are here today,” Jung said. “We’re also going to put in some of our history and also the things that have happened throughout this year of 2023.”

