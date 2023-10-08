FORECAST: Cool, cloudy and breezy for the rest of the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds thicken and increase for today

A few isolated, light showers move in overnight

Temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase today giving way to another cool and breezy day.

Cloud cover will help keep a lid on temperatures, with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances don’t move in until late this evening. A weak system will try to quickly swing through the region Sunday night, bringing with it more clouds and the small chance of a stray shower or two.

Due to the cloud cover and shift in the winds, lows will only fall into the 40s. A few sprinkles are possible early Monday morning which will help to keep the clouds around.

Skies will quickly clear giving way to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will remain below average with afternoon highs in the 60s. Skies clear back out Monday night. This will allow morning lows to fall into the 30s and 40s. With the clear sky and mostly calm wind, areas of patchy frost will be possible.

