FORECAST: Spotty showers this evening ahead of a pleasant Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated showers will stick around this evening and into the overnight

Temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s this week

Another dramatic cool down arrives late week with our next weather maker coming into play

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A quick moving system swings through this evening giving way to a few hit and miss light showers.

These will continue into the overnight hours before fading away before sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures won’t be as cool overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Skies will quickly clear out for our Monday leading to a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will still be several degrees below our typical highs, climbing into the 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures turn cold once again Monday night with morning lows plunging into the 30s and 40s. With the clear sky and mostly calm wind, areas of patchy frost will be possible.

Tuesday will be a beautiful, fall-like day! Afternoon highs will come just shy of the 70° mark under a mostly sunny sky.

