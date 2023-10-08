Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigating after 13-year-old dropped off at UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds

University of Louisville Hospital
University of Louisville Hospital(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are working to find more information on what led to a teenager being shot Saturday night.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to the University of Louisville Hospital around 10:45 p.m. after a 13-year-old who had been shot was dropped off by private means.

Investigators are not sure where the shooting took place. There are no suspects at this time.

Mitchell said the teen is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

