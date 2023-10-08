LMPD investigating after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to UofL Hospital Saturday on a man who had walked into the hospital after being shot.

After arriving at the hospital around 6:30 p.m., officers found a man who had been shot, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The man is expected to survive his injuries.

Officials said a scene where the shooting occurred had not been found and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

