LMPD investigating after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

(WRDW)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to UofL Hospital Saturday on a man who had walked into the hospital after being shot.

After arriving at the hospital around 6:30 p.m., officers found a man who had been shot, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The man is expected to survive his injuries.

Officials said a scene where the shooting occurred had not been found and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

