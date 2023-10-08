Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD searching for suspect in Baxter Avenue shooting

No suspect yet in the 3 a.m. shooting on Baxter Avenue.
(WTVG)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Sunday.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

