Louisville ranked No. 14 in latest AP poll after win against Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following Saturday’s 33-20 win over Notre Dame, the University of Louisville football team moved up 11 spaces in the latest AP Poll, from No. 25 to No. 14.

BREAKING: #Louisville ranked #14 in the updated AP Poll following 33-20 win by UofL over Notre Dame.



The Fighting Irish drop to #21 following the loss.



It’s the Cards best AP Poll ranking since September 10, 2017 when they were #14.#GoCards x #ForTheVille x @wave3news pic.twitter.com/R75vpjjP75 — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) October 8, 2023

Notre Dame falls to 21.

The Cardinals’ offense exploded for 26 second-half points Saturday, led by two Jawhar Jordan touchdowns. The defense stuffed Notre Dame’s star running back Audric Estime, holding the junior to just 20 yards and picked off quarterback Sam Hartman three times.

UofL is ranked No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.

Updated College Football Coaches poll rankings:#Louisville: #15



Notable future opponent rankings:

Duke: #18 #Kentucky: #23



Notable future opponent rankings:

Missouri: #25

Tennessee: #17

Alabama: #10 — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) October 8, 2023

The Cards are 6-0 in their first season under head coach Jeff Brohm.

