Louisville’s Eastern Cemetery to host tours with Washington County Theatre

Sign at the entrance of Eastern Cemetery. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Eastern Cemetery is hosting tours with the Washington County Theatre this Oct. 13 and 14.

The evening walks run for about an hour and feature the history and stories of the people buried in the cemetery. The tours run from 7 to 11 p.m., with tours leaving every ten minutes.

Louisville's Eastern Cemetery to host tours.
Louisville's Eastern Cemetery to host tours.(Louisville's Eastern Cemetery)

Tickets are $15 for everyone 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and under. Reservations are recommended and can be made through email or by texting 812-844-0688.

