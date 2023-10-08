Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man hospitalized after shooting in Shively neighborhood

No suspects yet.
No suspects yet.(KTTC)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Rockford Lane early Sunday morning.

Calls came in reporting a shooting at 4:17 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man in his late 20′s who had been shot, Sergeant Jordan Brown with Shively police said.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.

There are no suspects yet and anyone with information regarding the shooting can call the SPD at 502-448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
South Preston Highway will be closed between Chapeze Lane and Lower Beach Grove Road until at...
Semi-truck crash closes section of South Preston Highway
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Governor Beshear gives update on Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program

Latest News

No suspect yet in the 3 a.m. shooting on Baxter Avenue.
LMPD searching for suspect in Baxter Avenue shooting
Fans tailgate before the game against Notre Dame.
UofL football fans feeling good about the team’s hot start
The playing surface for UofL football at L&N Stadium will have a new field, but a familiar look.
Cardinals stun Notre Dame to stay unbeaten
UofL fans feeling good about hot start
UofL fans feeling good about hot start