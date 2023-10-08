Man hospitalized after shooting in Shively neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Rockford Lane early Sunday morning.

Calls came in reporting a shooting at 4:17 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man in his late 20′s who had been shot, Sergeant Jordan Brown with Shively police said.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.

There are no suspects yet and anyone with information regarding the shooting can call the SPD at 502-448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

