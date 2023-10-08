Contact Troubleshooters
One of the largest corn mazes in US goes ‘Jurassic’ this fall

One of the largest and most intricate corn mazes in the country manages to get a little more amazing with each passing year. (WCCO, STONEY BROOK FARMS, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLEY, Minn. (WCCO) - One of the largest and most intricate corn mazes in the entire country manages to get a little more amazing with each passing year. This year, there’s a “Jurassic Park” theme.

Brad Chmielewski and his family run Stoney Brook Farms in Foley, Minnesota. They grow vegetables for grocery stores, but not all of their corn ends up in a supermarket. They started making corn mazes in 2016 with a simple pumpkin, and they now have one of the largest mazes in the world.

Last year, Stoney Brook put together an extremely detailed maze full of scary movie characters in 110 acres of corn, totaling 15 miles of pathways.

“We had Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Pennywise the clown from ‘It,’ Chucky,” Chmielewski said.

They also saw their number of visitors jump 500% from the year before, with people coming from around the world.

This year, there’s a “Jurassic Park” theme. Visitors can walk through the neck of a brontosaurus.

In order to make the mazes, Chmielewski works with a company called MazePlay on design then uses the best of farm technology to get the labyrinth just right. Going a steady three miles per hour, a program tells his tractor where to drop seeds in the spring, so he can get the maze he wants in the fall.

They also made the maze cheat-proof by planting the corn stalks tightly together and in two different directions, so you can’t bust right through it.

The record for getting through the most difficult maze last year was 40 minutes, but some people can spend hours trying to find their way.

“It’s a ton of fun,” Chmielewski said. “We’re blown away by the people who just say, ‘Thank you for doing this.’”

A QR code is available at the maze to show you where you are at and how to get out quickly if you need to. Other activities include pumpkin basketball and a corn pit.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

