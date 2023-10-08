Special Olympics bowling tournament returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 400 Special Olympics bowlers took to the lanes as the Special Olympics Kentucky 2023 bowling season got underway.

The Special Olympics Kentucky Area 4 Bowling Tournament took place on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at Kingpin Lanes in Louisville.

Saturday’s single competition was heled in two sessions with the first beginning in the morning for all bowlers under 30 years old and ramp assisted bowlers. The afternoon session was for all bowlers over 30 years old.

Sunday was the Unified competition, pairing a Special Olympics bowler with a partner who does not have an intellectual disability. That partner is typically a parent or sibling. The Unified competition operates under the Bakers format with the two bowlers alternating frames.

Competition winners and some second-place finishers will qualify to compete in the State Bowling Tournament in Louisville on Dec. 2-3.

Bowling remains one of the most popular sports offered throughout the year by Special Olympics Kentucky, drawing more than 1,500 athletes across the commonwealth and the state tournament is the largest individual sport competition on the calendar.

Area 4 includes Special Olympics athletes from Bullitt, Carroll, Hardin, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble Counties.

