Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Special Olympics bowling tournament returns to Louisville

More than 400 Special Olympics bowlers took to the lanes as the Special Olympics Kentucky 2023...
More than 400 Special Olympics bowlers took to the lanes as the Special Olympics Kentucky 2023 bowling season got underway.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 400 Special Olympics bowlers took to the lanes as the Special Olympics Kentucky 2023 bowling season got underway.

The Special Olympics Kentucky Area 4 Bowling Tournament took place on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at Kingpin Lanes in Louisville.

Saturday’s single competition was heled in two sessions with the first beginning in the morning for all bowlers under 30 years old and ramp assisted bowlers. The afternoon session was for all bowlers over 30 years old.

Sunday was the Unified competition, pairing a Special Olympics bowler with a partner who does not have an intellectual disability. That partner is typically a parent or sibling. The Unified competition operates under the Bakers format with the two bowlers alternating frames.

Competition winners and some second-place finishers will qualify to compete in the State Bowling Tournament in Louisville on Dec. 2-3.

Bowling remains one of the most popular sports offered throughout the year by Special Olympics Kentucky, drawing more than 1,500 athletes across the commonwealth and the state tournament is the largest individual sport competition on the calendar.

Area 4 includes Special Olympics athletes from Bullitt, Carroll, Hardin, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble Counties.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
South Preston Highway will be closed between Chapeze Lane and Lower Beach Grove Road until at...
Semi-truck crash closes section of South Preston Highway
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Governor Beshear gives update on Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program

Latest News

The free national teen driving school B.R.A.K.E.S. made its first-ever appearance in Louisville...
B.R.A.K.E.S national teen driving school makes Louisville debut
Norton Healthcare is expanding into one of Louisville’s biggest landmarks.
Norton Healthcare to open Prompt Care location inside KFC Yum! Center
Norton Healthcare is expanding into one of Louisville’s biggest landmarks.
Norton Healthcare to open Prompt Care location inside KFC Yum! Center
University of Louisville Hospital
LMPD investigating after 13-year-old dropped off at UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds
No suspect yet in the 3 a.m. shooting on Baxter Avenue.
LMPD searching for suspect in Baxter Avenue shooting