Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL football fans feeling good about the team’s hot start

UofL fans feeling good about hot start
By David Ochoa
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Food, fans, and football. The UofL vs. Notre Dame game had all the makings of a typical tailgate.

But this one felt different. All for one reason.

“5-0 hasn’t happened in how many years,” Chris Barker said.

“We’re undefeated for the first time in quite a long time,” Billy Grant said.

It’s been 10 years as a matter of fact, back in 2013. And fans are thanking one man.

“Jeff Brohm has been doing great. Thanks, Jeff Brohm. Thanks for coming back,” Landon Wood said.

It’s not just the team head coach Jeff Brohm has pumped up. The fans are just about ready to throw on some helmets and pads and hit somebody.

“I just know we’re going to win by like 90. Like 60-0,” Bodey Hannah said.

The math might not add up, but he’s got the spirit. A lot other fans shared the same confidence before the game.

“I hate to tell all the Notre Dame fans, but they’re going to be in for a disappointment because the Cards are going to kick some Irish ass,” said Grantz.

“Notre Dame we’re after y’alls green and white so just be careful,” said Barker.

“I mean Notre Dame’s a good team, but their quarterback he used to play for Wake Forest last year, and as you know, we beat Wake Forest last year,” Brady Fraggsazry said. “He’s a bum, so as soon as he walks in our stadium, he’s going to crap his pants.”

The confidence doesn’t end at Saturday’s game. These fans are in it for the long haul.

“I’m going to say we’re going to go 10-0 or how many games we play,” Wood said. “We’re going to go undefeated. Undefeated.”

But some fans aren’t willing to go that far.

“11-1,” Fraggsazry said. “I just don’t think we’re going to go 12 and 0. We’re losing to Miami by 3 points.”

UofL went on to win 33-20 against Notre Dame.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
One person suffered serious burns after a catamaran exploded on October 6, 2023, at a marina...
1 injured explosion at Oldham County marina
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Governor Beshear gives update on Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died

Latest News

The Big Four Pedestrian Bridge and the skyline of Louisville, Kentucky.
FORECAST: Cooling off overnight, breezy and chilly for Sunday
The playing surface for UofL football at L&N Stadium will have a new field, but a familiar look.
Cardinals stun Notre Dame to stay unbeaten
UofL fans feeling good about hot start
UofL fans feeling good about hot start
Sign at the entrance of Eastern Cemetery. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
Louisville’s Eastern Cemetery to host tours with Washington County Theatre