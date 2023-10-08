UofL football fans feeling good about the team’s hot start

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Food, fans, and football. The UofL vs. Notre Dame game had all the makings of a typical tailgate.

But this one felt different. All for one reason.

“5-0 hasn’t happened in how many years,” Chris Barker said.

“We’re undefeated for the first time in quite a long time,” Billy Grant said.

It’s been 10 years as a matter of fact, back in 2013. And fans are thanking one man.

“Jeff Brohm has been doing great. Thanks, Jeff Brohm. Thanks for coming back,” Landon Wood said.

It’s not just the team head coach Jeff Brohm has pumped up. The fans are just about ready to throw on some helmets and pads and hit somebody.

“I just know we’re going to win by like 90. Like 60-0,” Bodey Hannah said.

The math might not add up, but he’s got the spirit. A lot other fans shared the same confidence before the game.

“I hate to tell all the Notre Dame fans, but they’re going to be in for a disappointment because the Cards are going to kick some Irish ass,” said Grantz.

“Notre Dame we’re after y’alls green and white so just be careful,” said Barker.

“I mean Notre Dame’s a good team, but their quarterback he used to play for Wake Forest last year, and as you know, we beat Wake Forest last year,” Brady Fraggsazry said. “He’s a bum, so as soon as he walks in our stadium, he’s going to crap his pants.”

The confidence doesn’t end at Saturday’s game. These fans are in it for the long haul.

“I’m going to say we’re going to go 10-0 or how many games we play,” Wood said. “We’re going to go undefeated. Undefeated.”

But some fans aren’t willing to go that far.

“11-1,” Fraggsazry said. “I just don’t think we’re going to go 12 and 0. We’re losing to Miami by 3 points.”

UofL went on to win 33-20 against Notre Dame.

