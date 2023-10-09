1 wounded in domestic violence shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police say all persons involved in a shooting during a domestic violence incident have been accounted for.

The shooting was reported at 9:45 a.m. at El Conquistador Place and Breckenridge Lane. Arriving officers found the victim, a woman, inside a car with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. LMPD says she is expected to recover.

The shooting is being investigated by the LMPD Domestic Violence Unit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.