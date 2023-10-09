Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 wounded in domestic violence shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police say all persons involved in a shooting during a domestic violence incident have been accounted for.

The shooting was reported at 9:45 a.m. at El Conquistador Place and Breckenridge Lane. Arriving officers found the victim, a woman, inside a car with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. LMPD says she is expected to recover.

The shooting is being investigated by the LMPD Domestic Violence Unit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
No suspect yet in the 3 a.m. shooting on Baxter Avenue.
LMPD searching for suspect in Baxter Avenue shooting
4300 block of Outer Loop
Bicyclist killed in Okolona neighborhood after being hit by 2 cars identified
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
University of Louisville Hospital
LMPD investigating after 13-year-old dropped off at UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds

Latest News

UofL head coach Jeff Brohm gives an update on the football team heading into fall camp. The...
LIVE: Brohm speaks on UofL football entering Week 7 undefeated
Man found shot in knee in Limerick neighborhood
Man expected to survive after being found stabbed in Russell neighborhood
Hundreds gathered for a car show in honor of Jason Benningfield and his family.
Car Show fundraiser held for family of Bullitt County Schools bus driver that died in crash