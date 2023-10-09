Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Aggressive’ bobcat attacks 2 children, officials say

FILE - The bobcat was described as 'aggressive' by emergency responders.
FILE - The bobcat was described as 'aggressive' by emergency responders.(Shenandoah National Park Follow)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Officials in Oglethorpe County, Georgia, are warning community members to be on the lookout after a bobcat reportedly attacked two children.

According to the fire department, the bobcat was spotted in the area of Melton and Williams McCurley roads in Winterville, in the northeastern part of the state, around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“If you live in that area, we ask you to be mindful of your surroundings and to please keep a close eye on your children when they are outside,” Oglethorpe Fire Department said.

The conditions of the children are unknown at this time, but emergency responders described the bobcat as “aggressive.”

The Department of Natural Resources, Department of Public Health, Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office,and Oglethorpe County EMS are assisting.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
No suspect yet in the 3 a.m. shooting on Baxter Avenue.
LMPD searching for suspect in Baxter Avenue shooting
4300 block of Outer Loop
Bicyclist killed in Okolona neighborhood after being hit by 2 cars identified
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
University of Louisville Hospital
LMPD investigating after 13-year-old dropped off at UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds

Latest News

Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike...
US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel
Man found shot in knee in Limerick neighborhood
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Major airlines suspend flights to Israel after massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting