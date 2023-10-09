Bardstown church group efforting to come home from Israel amid attacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of Nelson County residents from St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown were on a trip to Israel this week when war broke out.

On Monday, as part of their daily mass, Father Jacob Zulu prayed for the safe return of the parishioners on their pilgrimage to the birthplace of Christianity.

When fighting started in the region, they didn’t have a way to get home. The group is being led by the church’s pastor, Father Terry Bradshaw.

Father Terry has been in constant communication with the church leaders back in Bardstown. He told them he and the parishioners made their way to Jordan, where they await a flight out of the region.

”The situation is not easy to comprehend looking at what is happening in Israel,” Father Jacob said. “Knowing that Father Terry and other pilgrims are there, it’s a bit scary. But we don’t lose hope, we commit everything to prayer.”

Father Jacob expects to have those parishioners back in church on Thursday.

The Bardstown Mayor’s Office released the following statement.

“We have received concerning news this morning about a group of Nelson County residents who, as a result of the Hamas’ attack on Israel, are stranded in Israel while on a Holy Land tour. Representatives Massaroni, Judge Hutchins, Mayor Heaton and I have reached out to our congressional delegations to request assistance and ensure our constituents safe and prompt return home.

We have been informed that Leader McConnell, Senator Paul, Congressman Guthrie, and Congressman Maddie are actively cooperating with the Pentagon, the US Embassy and other relevant authorities to facilitate our constituent safe return.

During this difficult time, please remember them in your thoughts and prayers, along with the people of Israel and those impacted by the senseless attacks.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.