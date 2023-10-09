Contact Troubleshooters
Baxter’s 942 under investigation after LMPD connects brawl to shooting

By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A brawl at a bar and a shooting on the same block early Sunday morning is currently under investigation by Louisville Metro police and Louisville Metro Alcohol Beverage Control.

“It was just an altercation between people that were there, and once security started jumping in and it kind of escalated,” Baxter’s 942 Customer Derya Vega said.

Witnesses said the fighting started around two a.m. Sunday morning. A video shows customers fighting and security guards trying to break it up. Then the situation gets worse. People started to attack the security guards.

“I was hoping the situation would de-escalate, but it just continued,” Vega said. “It was multiple situations going on at once.”

Vega counted at least ten security guards there, but the guards were outnumbered. The fighting between customers and security guards eventually was stopped by an LMPD officer, who shut the bar down.

Less than an hour later, on the same block, LMPD was called about reports of a shooting. A man was shot and rushed to UofL Hospital. He’s expected to survive his injuries.

Vega wishes security could have been better equipped.

“Personally, I think if they were prepared with smoke bombs, mace, or tasers, this would’ve ended this faster,” Vega said.

Louisville Metro ABC is investigating the situation that happened at Baxter’s 942. The owners of Baxter’s 942 have not released a statement or returned calls for comment.

Police do not have any suspect for the shooting on Baxter Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

