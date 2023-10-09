Bond raised for man charged with murder in Russell neighborhood
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with murder after a woman was found dead in her Russell apartment is now facing a higher bond.
Coreleion Toogood, 23, is accused of shooting from his car into the woman’s apartment near 18th and Jefferson last month.
During today’s hearing, the judge originally settled on a $200,000 bond with 10% to be posted to get out, but later changed it to $100,000 full cash with H.I.P. if posted.
The case will make its way to the grand jury next month. The victim is still unnamed.
