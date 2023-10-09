Brohm set to speak on UofL football entering Week 7 undefeated
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to discuss the team heading into Week 7 on Monday at 11 a.m.
The Cards are 6-0 after a huge win at home over the weekend against Notre Dame.
UofL will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers on Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Pitt currently sits at 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the ACC.
Watch Brohm’s remarks here when his weekly update begins.
