Brohm set to speak on UofL football entering Week 7 undefeated

UofL head coach Jeff Brohm gives an update on the football team heading into fall camp. The...
UofL head coach Jeff Brohm gives an update on the football team heading into fall camp. The update was held at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex on July 13, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to discuss the team heading into Week 7 on Monday at 11 a.m.

The Cards are 6-0 after a huge win at home over the weekend against Notre Dame.

UofL will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers on Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Pitt currently sits at 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the ACC.

Watch Brohm’s remarks here when his weekly update begins.

