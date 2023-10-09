Car Show fundraiser held for family of Bullitt County Schools bus driver that died in a crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds gathered in Louisville Sunday for a benefit car show in honor of Jason Benningfield.

Benningfield was a Bullitt County Public Schools Bus Driver and died in a head-on crash last month on his way to work and now his community is looking to give back to his family.

In September, his community mourned him by using buses to pay tribute, and Sunday, the car and bus community held a car show to fundraise for the Benningfield family.

Sinful Illusionz Custom Cars host the event and say they wanted to give those who may have known Jason a chance to honor him.

“They wanted to do something to show some support, give back to his family and stuff like that to show him what we can do as a bus community and as a car community,” Sinful Illusionz Custom Cars President Carlos Sanchez said. “That’s why we wanted to put on a car show that way we can raise some money, and the benefits and all the money we’re raising are going back directly to his wife.”

Along with the car show, the event had several vendors, food trucks, a raffle as well as fun activities for the kids to enjoy. Hundreds showed up throughout the day to show their support and left Jason’s wife, Sara, at a loss for words.

“I don’t, there’s nothing that I can say to say thank you to anybody, enough. There’s nothing that I can, there’s nothing that I can do,” Benningfield said. “He would just be so mind-blown by everything going on today and everything everyone is doing to honor him. He deserved it and so much more.”

Sara said her husband loved cars, so a car show in his honor was the perfect tribute.

And the participants said being a part of a great cause was a no-brainer.

“I think it’s a great cause!” John Harrison said. “This young man was taken from us too quick. He had a wife and a family, and they need help. He was a bus driver for Bullitt County, and it’s just a great thing to come out and help his survivors.”

While Sara said she didn’t expect the turnout, she said she’s not surprised the community has wrapped their arms around her and her family.

“It’s just amazing, and overwhelming. It’s about the only two words I know. Perfect, overwhelming and amazing,” Benningfield said.

All proceeds from Sunday’s event will go straight to Sara Benningfield, and she said she can’t thank the community and the Bullitt County Transportation Department enough for their love and support to keep Jason’s memory alive.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.