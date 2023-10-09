Contact Troubleshooters
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – Former Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello died Saturday after suffering anaphylactic shock from an acute allergic reaction. He was 61.

In a press release, Chiarello’s family said he was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments at a hospital in Napa, California, where he had been receiving treatment for a week.

The family did not say what caused Chiarello’s allergic reaction.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being,” his family said in a statement. “He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”

Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and the Cooking Channel. He starred in his own show, “Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello,” in addition to being a frequent judge on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef Masters.”

In 2011, he competed on Food Network’s “Next Iron Chef.”

Chiarello was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York. In 1985, just three years after his graduation, Food & Wine Magazine named him Chef of the Year.

His critically acclaimed restaurant Tra Vigne opened in Napa Valley in 1987, and he ventured into winemaking in 1999 with Chiarello Family Vineyards.

“As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts,” his family said. “His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

