FORECAST: Increasing sunshine this afternoon

The downtown Louisville skyline.
The downtown Louisville skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy frost possible tonight
  • Few showers Wednesday
  • Warm and windy into Friday the 13th with a few thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds and spotty showers from this morning will quickly fly off to the east this afternoon. This will allow for increasing sunshine and pleasant highs into the 60s.

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. Patchy frost will be possible early Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful Fall day. Highs top out in the 60s beneath sunny skies. Clear skies remain Tuesday night. Expect lows in the 40s.

Wednesday will feature a small rain chance as a warm front lifts through the area.

Warm weather will rule Thursday and Friday with our next storm system bringing a round of rain/thunder, gusty winds and cooler weather into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

