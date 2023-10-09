Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warmer weather brings a late-week rain chance

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy, rural frost possible early Tuesday morning
  • Highs in the 70s and 80s by mid week
  • Windy storm system with rain and thunder potential by Friday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and lower 40s by Tuesday morning. Some patchy frost is possible in rural spots, but more populated areas will be immune from this.

Tuesday is a wonderful fall-like day with abundant sunshine and highs in the 60s. The afternoon will be a bit breezy as warmer air pours in ahead of our late-week rainmaker.

Expect another cool night Tuesday night, but it won’t be cool enough to allow for another rural frost threat. Skies will be mostly clear heading into early Wednesday.

A warm front moving through on Wednesday will kick up the winds again during the afternoon while also creating some cloud cover and a small sprinkle or shower chance. Highs will be in the 70s as warmer air behind this front arrives.

Thursday is the warmest of the bunch with highs surging into the upper 70s and lower 80s under abundant sunshine.

This is because we’ll be in a broad warm sector of a low pressure system that will bring a cold front through the area Friday night. That front will bring some wind, rain, and even thunder. Severe weather is something we’re keeping an eye on for that period but at the moment seems less likely.

Cooler air behind this front will be with us for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE Midday Weather - Monday, October 9, 2023

WAVE Midday Weather - Monday, October 9, 2023
StormTALK! Blog 10/6
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/5
StormTALK! Blog10/4