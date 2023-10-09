Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warming trend ahead; Monitoring rain chances

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy with few showers Wednesday
  • Highs near 80° by Thursday
  • Front brings more substantial rain chance Friday/Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some clouds overhead this morning will give way to plenty of sunshine for the afternoon; some spotty, light showers are possible this morning. Today’s sunshine will push highs into the mid to upper 60s. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. Patchy frost will be possible early Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful Fall day. Highs top out in the 60s beneath sunny skies. Clear skies remain Tuesday night. Expect lows in the 40s.

Some clouds and a few showers are in Wednesday’s forecast. A more significant rain chance comes into the forecast Friday into Saturday as a front moves through the region. This front will also usher in much cooler air for the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

