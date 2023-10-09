Greater Clark County Schools sees improvements in reading scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Using data based on screeners, Greater Clark County Schools announced it is making progress to identify and address the unique learning needs of its students.

GCCS teachers completed an intense, week-long summer training to learn the new reading instruction framework created for this school year.

Recent screener data collected in kindergarten through second grade aged students showed a drop in kids labeled “at-risk” of 54%, from 804 students a year ago to 371 this year.

The data shows the commitment of the entire school community to help more kids become skilled readers early on.

