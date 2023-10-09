Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hacker trying to sell data of people with Jewish ancestry taken from genetic testing company

FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.
FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.(Source: Ancestry.com/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A hacker is claiming to be selling millions of pieces of data stolen from the family genetics website 23andMe.

The data is up for sale on underground forums, and the first batch includes data of those with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.

In a blog post, the company acknowledged the potential leak but stated that the company itself had not been breached.

Instead, the company says it appears the hacker collected passwords and usernames stolen from other hacked websites and simply tried them 23andMe.

The data includes usernames, regional locations, birth years and profile pictures.

The company is investigating the incident, and is urging customers to change their passwords and to use two-factor authentication.

The leak comes as there has been an increase in the number of attacks on Jews in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
No suspect yet in the 3 a.m. shooting on Baxter Avenue.
LMPD searching for suspect in Baxter Avenue shooting
4300 block of Outer Loop
Bicyclist killed in Okolona neighborhood after being hit by 2 cars identified
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
University of Louisville Hospital
LMPD investigating after 13-year-old dropped off at UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds

Latest News

Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
FILE - AFC middle linebacker C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, left, grabs a flag off NFC...
Flag football set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028
FILE - A sample of condoms distributed freely by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is displayed at...
California governor vetoes bill to make free condoms available for high school students, citing cost
Donated canned goods, generic.
Southern Indiana food pantries to receive donation of 40,000 pounds of food
While deadly attacks are extremely rare, hunger and curiosity are causing bears to cross paths...
Officials encourage being 'bear aware' following increased activity in parts of the country