Kentucky officials respond to rising number of food stamps theft complaints

By Ward Jolles
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) is addressing growing theft problems in the Commonwealth for people who get EBT or SNAP benefits.

CHFS officials say they’ve received 194 theft complaints since Oct. 2nd.

WAVE News was first made aware of the situation after viewers started reaching out saying there was no money in their accounts, while others said they’re getting e-mails that their EBT card has been compromised.

A spokesperson for CHFS said fraudsters are placing illegal devices on an ATM or card-swiping machines to copy EBT card information which can then be used to make fake EBT cards. Scammers are using those fake cards to use the benefits.

“Kentuckians impacted by the actions of these bad actors are asked to order a new benefits card and update their personal identification number to prevent theft or additional theft,” CHFS spokesperson Susan Dunlap said.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services said they will notify you if your data may have been compromised.

