Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lexington fire officials give tips on staying safe while using space heaters in cold weather

With those temperatures dropping, more of you will be turning to space heaters for additional warmth.
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Fire Protection Association says heating equipment is the leading cause of house fires.

From 2014 to 2018, space heaters caused an average of more than 48,000 fires every year.

With those temperatures dropping, more of you will be turning to space heaters for additional warmth.

As the temperatures drop and before you reach for that space heater to keep warm, the Lexington Fire Department has some safety tips.

  1. Keep your space heater on a flat surface. Don’t leave any chance for it to tip over.
  2. Keep it three feet away from combustibles.
  3. Inspect the cord. Make sure it’s not damaged.
  4. Plug it directly into the wall, not into a power strip. The power strip can pull a heavy electrical load.

Lexington Fire District Chief Derek Roberts says if you perform these safety tips, have safety features on your space heater and have a working smoke detector, “it’s probably OK to run that overnight because you have all those other safety features built in.”

District Chief Roberts says the technology on these heat sources is getting better.

“A lot of them have automatic shut-offs. A lot of them have anti-tip technologies,” said Roberts.

Roberts says the fire department has been proactive against fire dangers, installing 4,000 smoke detectors in Lexington homes.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
No suspect yet in the 3 a.m. shooting on Baxter Avenue.
LMPD searching for suspect in Baxter Avenue shooting
4300 block of Outer Loop
Bicyclist killed in Okolona neighborhood after being hit by 2 cars identified
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
University of Louisville Hospital
LMPD investigating after 13-year-old dropped off at UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds

Latest News

When one Louisville family planned its fourth vacation to Israel for this year, they had no way...
War becomes personal for Louisvillians with ties to Israel
“Kind of unbelievable that we were planning this great vacation and we ended up in a war zone.”
War becomes personal for Louisvillians with ties to Israel
La Grange, KY
Video shows good Samaritans pushing car out of the way of oncoming train
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. on a beautiful late summer day.
FORECAST: Warmer weather brings a late-week rain chance
Bardstown church group efforting to come home from Israel amid attacks
Bardstown church group efforting to come home from Israel amid attacks