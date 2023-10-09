Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm speaks on entering Week 7 against Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm discussed the team heading into Week 7 on Monday.

The Cardinals are 6-0 after a huge win at home against Notre Dame over the weekend. That win moved Louisville up in the rankings from #25 to #14.

UofL will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers on Saturday with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Pitt currently sits at 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Note on #Louisville football schedule: they do not have any more games on the road at stadiums on college campuses.



Their two road games remaining are at Pittsburgh this weekend (Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers) and at Miami (Hard Rock Stadium, home of Dolphins) — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) October 9, 2023

Watch UofL head coach Brohm’s remarks below on the WAVE Now stream:

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.