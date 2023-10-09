Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm speaks on entering Week 7 against Pitt

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm discussed the team heading into Week 7 on Monday.

The Cardinals are 6-0 after a huge win at home against Notre Dame over the weekend. That win moved Louisville up in the rankings from #25 to #14.

UofL will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers on Saturday with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Pitt currently sits at 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Watch UofL head coach Brohm’s remarks below on the WAVE Now stream:

