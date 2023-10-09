Contact Troubleshooters
Man expected to survive after being found stabbed in Russell neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was stabbed in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Monday around 5:30 a.m. to the McDonald’s in the 2700 block of West Broadway. They had originally been called for a shooting, but the call was then updated to a stabbing.

The officers found a man with a stab wound and he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

LMPD is still being investigated and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

About four hours before the stabbing, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the Limerick neighborhood after a man was shot in the knee.

