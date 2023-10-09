Contact Troubleshooters
Man found shot in knee in Limerick neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot in the knee in Louisville’s Limerick neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Monday at about 1:30 a.m. for a shooting on College Court. They found a man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

