Murray State University to celebrate homecoming Oct. 12-15

Murray State University will welcome alumni back to campus Oct. 12-15 for Homecoming 2023.
Murray State University will welcome alumni back to campus Oct. 12-15 for Homecoming 2023.(Digital Media Murray State | Murray State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will celebrate homecoming October 12-15.

The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at Roy Stewart Stadium during the 2 p.m. football game against Southern Illinois University on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The homecoming court is:

  • Cole Wells - Murray, Kentucky
  • Bradley Dawson - Almo, Kentucky
  • Jaylon Taggart - Hopkinsville, Kentucky
  • Luke Wyatt - Benton, Kentucky
  • Tiler Ware - Cadiz, Kentucky
  • Hannah Erikson - Crestwood, Kentucky
  • Claudia Sweeney - Hopkinsville, Kentucky
  • Mallory White - Sturgis, Kentucky
  • Anjel Echols - Memphis, Tennessee
  • Callie Hart - Paris, Tennessee
Pictured is Murray State University’s 2023 Homecoming Court in the back row from left to right:...
Pictured is Murray State University's 2023 Homecoming Court in the back row from left to right: Cole Wells, Bradley Dawson, Jaylon Taggart, Luke Wyatt, Tiler Ware. Pictured in the front row from left to right: Hannah Erikson, Clauda Sweeney, Mallory White, Anjel Echols, Callie Hart.(Digital Media Murray State | Murray State University)

Tickets for the game are available online or by calling 270-809-3000.

Some other events include:

  • A Taste of the Arts - The annual fundraising gala will Thursday, Oct. 12 starting at 5:30 p.m.
  • 50th Anniversary Golden Class Reunion - This year, Murray State is hosting the class of 1973 with a reception on Friday, Oct. 13 starting at 5 p.m.
  • Black Alumni Homecoming Reunion Weekend - A meet and greet will be Friday, Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Black Alumni Network Homecoming Soiree will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Homecoming Parade - The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. This year’s grand marshal is 1973 graduate Charles Edward Hall
  • MSUAA Tent City - Starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 inside Roy Stewart Stadium

“We hope all Racer alumni are able to join us at the ‘Finest Place We Know’ for what we believe is the most wonderful weekend of the year,” said Director of Alumni Relations Carrie McGinnis.

You can click here for a full list.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

