Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Construction on the incoming Buc-ee’s location in Smiths Grove is well underway, and crews say that their timeline is ahead of schedule.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the Texas-based gas station behemoth in early June, officials expected to complete the facility by summer 2024. That opening date has now been moved forward one month, to the end of May.

Much of the site’s underground and exterior work has been completed. Heath Crawford, heavy civil construction manager for Scotty’s Contracting and Stone, says interior work is set to begin soon.

“The fuel canopy, a lot of the work’s been done on it, fuel tanks have been set, a lot of the storm sewers have gone in, a lot of the big and important aspects of this project have quite a bit of the work’s been done already,” Crawford said. “So, here before too long, you’re going to see a big change to this site.”

However, with construction on the 54,000-square-foot facility running ahead of schedule and over 100 fuel stations almost complete, Crawford says that the next steps include preparing the surrounding roadways for the influx of drivers set to descend on the city.

“Around early November, we’ll be starting on the Kentucky 101 work that takes place for this project,” Crawford said. “There’s a roundabout that’s going to be built, the exit ramps, northbound and southbound works will be widened, there’ll be some roadway lighting installed, so lots of work to be done on Kentucky 101 between now and spring.”

Crawford said that the roadways will not be shut down for that construction, though there will be personnel directing traffic until its completion in April.

In providing over 200 jobs to the Smiths Grove area, Crawford sees the gas station as a valuable asset to the growing community.

“Smiths Grove’s a special place, it’s got a lot of great history, and it’s beautiful,” Crawford said. “I think Buc-ee’s coming to town is only going to make that better for the community.”

Career opportunities for the Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s location are listed on their website.

