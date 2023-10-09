Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southern Indiana food pantries to receive donation of 40,000 pounds of food

Donated canned goods, generic.
Donated canned goods, generic.(KSLA)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Fifteen southern Indiana food pantries will receive around 40,000 pounds worth of food Monday.

The 24 pallets full of donated goods come all the way from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Salt Lake City. The donation consists of shelf-stable foods including canned fruits and vegetables, rice, and waffle mixes and household items like laundry detergent.

“This donation comes at a time when more neighbors in our community need food assistance after so many pandemic relief programs came to an end this year,” Executive Director of Hope Southern Indiana Angela Graf said in a press release. “This food will help alleviate hunger in the Southern Indiana area. This donation will put food on our shelves will likely provide thousands of meals to our neighbors in need throughout our community. We are so fortunate to partner with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints again this year.”

While the trucks were expected to arrive Tuesday, Program Director for Miles for Merry Miracles Teresa Hebert said the donations are running ahead of schedule and will arrive in New Albany Monday afternoon instead.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
No suspect yet in the 3 a.m. shooting on Baxter Avenue.
LMPD searching for suspect in Baxter Avenue shooting
4300 block of Outer Loop
Bicyclist killed in Okolona neighborhood after being hit by 2 cars identified
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
University of Louisville Hospital
LMPD investigating after 13-year-old dropped off at UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds

Latest News

Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm speaks on entering Week 7 against Pitt
1 wounded in domestic violence shooting
Man found shot in knee in Limerick neighborhood
Man expected to survive after being found stabbed in Russell neighborhood