Tri Ân Monument dedicated in Veterans Memorial Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Tri Ân Monument in Veterans Memorial Park in Jeffersontown was unveiled Monday.

The monument is dedicated to Vietnam Veterans. It was paid for by the Tri- Ân Foundation, a group of private citizens, many of whom are immigrants from South Vietnam.

The monument is built from granite sourced from Vietnam. Eight columns symbolize the eight allied nations that provided troops to fight against the Communists. A 120-foot wall shows images from the war and of Vietnamese people fleeing the Communist regime.

“It means so much for us,” Tri Ân Foundation founder and chairman Yung Nguyen said. “We came here seeking freedom and this is an opportunity that we have to thank everybody who fought for Vietnam and to keep Vietnam free.”

Vietnam was the longest war in American history and it resulted in nearly 60,000 American deaths and an estimated two million Vietnamese deaths.

The Tri Ân Monument cost $2.3 million. The Foundation covered more than half of that cost. The City of Jeffersontown is responsible for the maintenance.

