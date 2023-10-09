UofL School of Medicine receives 4-year $16 million grant from HRSA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville received a 4-year 16-million dollar grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration on Monday.

The money will be used to support programs that will increase primary care physicians for under-served rural and urban areas. Recent projections have ranked Kentucky as one of the lowest states in meeting the need for primary care physicians by 2025.

Currently, UofL has programs that give medical students the opportunities to work in the Glasgow and Owensboro communities, but with the added funds, they’ll be able to rotate more students to get experience in those areas.

”We know that students who train in these rural locations are more likely to practice there,” Vice Dean of Community Engagement & Diversity Dr. Kelli Bullard Dunn said. “Our hope is that by strengthening these programs we will be able to immerse students in these communities, and increase the number of primary care physicians in under-served regions across the Commonwealth.”

This grant will enhance the two existing programs and create a new program. The new program will be modeled after the programs in Glasgow and Owensboro but instead will have medical students serving in West Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.