Video shows good Samaritans pushing car out of the way of oncoming train
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Video footage shows a group of people helping a woman whose car broke down near the railroad tracks in La Grange as a train approached.
The video shows the car come to a stop, putting their hazard lights on. As the train approaches from behind and the crossing gates lower, the driver gets out and tries to push.
A group of people see what’s happening and run to help push the car out of the way.
Thankfully, the train is able to come to a complete stop and the conductor gets out to make sure everything is OK.
