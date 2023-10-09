Video shows good Samaritans pushing car out of the way of oncoming train

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Video footage shows a group of people helping a woman whose car broke down near the railroad tracks in La Grange as a train approached.

The video shows the car come to a stop, putting their hazard lights on. As the train approaches from behind and the crossing gates lower, the driver gets out and tries to push.

A group of people see what’s happening and run to help push the car out of the way.

Thankfully, the train is able to come to a complete stop and the conductor gets out to make sure everything is OK.

