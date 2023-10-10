Contact Troubleshooters
96-year-old Kentucky man tried to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Madison County are investigating an attempted murder between husband and wife.

They say the suspect is 96 years old, and the victim, the suspect’s wife, is 90 and suffers from dementia.

Seymour Taffler told police he was trying to end his wife’s suffering, then was planning on taking his own life.

He was arrested early Saturday morning and taken to the Madison County Detention Center, where he posted bond and was released Tuesday morning.

Late Friday night, Berea police say they responded to a home on Diana Drive where a possible domestic violence situation was taking place. That’s where Seymour and Elaine Taffler’s daughter told them that her father had just “snapped on her mother.”

She told police she wasn’t completely sure what happened, but she found her father, Seymour, standing over her mother, Elaine, in an attempt to smother her.

Two caregivers staying at the home also told police Seymour was trying to smother his wife for 15 to 20 minutes. Police say Seymour told them that he did, in fact, try to smother her because both of them did not have long to live. He said that his wife, Elaine, had told him several times she was ready to die. He also said he was going to take his own life but had no plan to kill himself.

Police say they were told Elaine had dementia and that it was getting progressively worse. Neighbors tell us they believe that Seymour believed he was simply trying to end her suffering.

Elaine Taffler was taken to a hospital, but her condition isn’t currently known.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

