Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Attorney for Brooks Houck files appeal to get bond lowered

The appeal was filed Tuesday morning by Brian Butler.
By Ward Jolles
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The attorney for Brooks Houck is appealing a judge’s decision to keep his bond at $10 million.

The appeal was filed Tuesday morning by Brian Butler.

On Monday, Judge Charles Simms denied a motion by Butler to lower Houck’s bond from $10 million to $500,000 with home incarceration if posted.

During that ruling, Simms said the bond was reasonable and pointed to Houck’s many properties and wealth. He also pointed to potential misconduct within the Houck family and the weight of the charges involved.

Butler maintains that a $10 million bond is not only unreasonable but unconstitutional. Houck’s attorney is looking to the Kentucky Court of Appeals to overrule the Simms’ decision and get the bond lowered.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: Mother of 13-year-old who overdosed helped bail Jamarcus Glover out
1 wounded in domestic violence shooting
Brooks Houck the day of his arraignment Oct. 5
Nelson County judge denies request to lower bond for Brooks Houck
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
La Grange, KY
Video shows good Samaritans pushing car out of the way of oncoming train

Latest News

A view of Huber's Orchard from the WAVE News SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Warmer weather arrives on Wednesday
City of Jeffersonville announces 2023 financial milestone
The appeal was filed Tuesday morning by Brian Butler.
Attorney for Brooks Houck files appeal to get bond lowered
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/10