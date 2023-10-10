Bernheim Arboretum fuels conservation efforts through natural art installations

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, home to the viral ‘Forest Giants in a Giant Forest’ art installation by Thomas Dambo, has gained global attention for their conservation efforts fueled by ongoing artist partnerships since the giants’ installation in 2019.

“Our mission is to connect people to nature, and we believe that through art, it allows people to engage with nature in a new way, and think about it in a new way,” said Hannah Coleman-Zaitzeff, assistant curator of art and nature for the arboretum. “So, we are balancing being stewards of the land, taking care of this land, taking care of the plants that are here and the ecosystems that already exist here in this part of Kentucky while inviting people to come be a part of that without disrupting those natural ecosystems.”

With the arboretum’s upcoming installation, L-A-N-D, or Landscape, Art, Nature, Design, and Experience of Discovery, they hope to continue fostering those relationships with families across the globe. One piece in the installation, Chrysalis by Nikki Pike, has already been installed and resembles a chrysalis made entirely of tree bark wedged between two trees.

“That program is focused on making art integrated with the landscape and asking people to address the climate crisis, to address nature in general,” Coleman-Zaitzeff said, “and we’re inviting artists from all over the world who specialize in landscape art and design to come to build work here, and we’re going through those applications right now.”

While art throughout the forest draws in adults from across the globe, Bernheim’s ‘playcosystem’ creates lasting relationships with nature from a young age. The on-site playground is made entirely of natural materials.

“We believe that if we start connecting children with natural elements early in life, we have a better shot of turning them into, or creating, or fostering environmental stewards for the rest of their life,” said Claude Stephens, director of the Children at Play Network at Bernheim.

Aside from art and play places, the arboretum’s executive director, Mark Wourm, said that at its core, the forest provides a free escape into nature, away from the busy distractions of everyday life.

“Everybody’s busy, everybody’s anxious. Everybody thinks they have so much to do that they can’t do anything,“ Wourm said. “Nature is your perfect escape because it has been scientifically proven that when you spend time in nature, your blood pressure drops, your heart drops, your anxieties melt away, and your social interactions become more positive. Your mental health improves and your physical health improves.”

The arboretum’s next event, Color Fest, is set to run Nov. 4 - 5 and will explore the science behind leaves changing color in fall.

L-A-N-D is expected to be complete and unveiled in summer 2024.

