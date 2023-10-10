Contact Troubleshooters
Century-old Lexington landmark removed after damage

Skuller's Clock after sustaining damage in downtown Lexington.
Skuller's Clock after sustaining damage in downtown Lexington.
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A downtown Lexington landmark that’s been in place for more than 100 years has been removed.

Skuller’s Clock on Main Street near Limestone has been transported to Cincinnati for repairs.

A city official told us that on September 30, around 2 p.m., the driver of an SUV jumped the curb on Main Street, striking a planter and pushing it into the cast iron base of the clock.

Nearby surveillance video shows the SUV leaving the scene.

Tommy Verdin’s Cincinnati-based company will take it north for repairs. He restored it more than ten years ago.

“It was a little disappointing,” said Verdon/ “I hated to see it. Seeing the pictures pulled at your heartstrings a little bit.”

The timekeeper is made out of cast iron and weighs more than a thousand pounds. It has cracks throughout its structure, and the accident left it on a shaky foundation.

“It’s a timepiece. It’s a reference to the past, but it’s also a piece of art in the present,” said Bettie Kerr, a historic preservation officer for the city.

Kerr says the clock was installed more than 100 years ago in front of the Old Skuller’s Jewelry Store.

The estimated time for repair could be nine months or more.

