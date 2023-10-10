Contact Troubleshooters
City of Jeffersonville announces 2023 financial milestone

(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore announced the city earned more than $2.3 million in interest from January through August in 2023.

Moore said in a release the earnings were the result of the financial decisions and strategic investments for the southern Indiana community.

City Controller Heather Metcalf said it’s important Jeffersonville has partnerships with First Savings Bank and New Washington State Bank.

“These partnerships have played a pivotal role and we have been able to strengthen our financial stance,” Metcalf said.

The release states the funds will be reinvested back into Jeffersonville.

“We are delighted to share this news with our community,” Moore said. “By continuing to invest wisely, we have made substantial enhancements to our city all without any additional burden on the taxpayer.”

For more information from on Jeffersonville’s finances, click here.

