Exodus opens new resource center

By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Exodus Family Ministries celebrated the opening of a new resource center, designed to help the homeless get back on their feet on Tuesday.

The Center is on Cane Run Road, just south of the Watterson Expressway.

People can stop in for a hot meal and shower, do some laundry and pick up clothing or toiletries. Partner organizations will help people get an ID or birth certificate. From there, they will help you prepare a resume and apply for jobs.

Exodus Family Ministries said they want to help people transition from the streets to stability.

They know people living in Southwest Louisville can’t always take advantage of the help available downtown.

”For people that are living on the street, going downtown is sometimes like going states away,” Exodus Family Ministries executive director Shane Schlatter said. “I mean, you don’t have a phone, you don’t have internet, you don’t have transportation, so we wanted to help bring resources closer to them.”

In the evenings, the Center will offer classes on budgeting, applying for jobs and getting a GED.

Since Exodus is a faith-based group, they will offer, but won’t require, Bible studies, prayer and spiritual support.

