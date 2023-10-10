Contact Troubleshooters
Federal administrator meets with EKY leaders to discuss flood recovery

Andy Berke speaks to Breathitt County leaders.
Andy Berke speaks to Breathitt County leaders.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Rural Utilities Service Administrator Andy Berke toured Eastern Kentucky to view flood damage and discuss recovery plans.

On Tuesday morning, the administrator stopped in Breathitt and Knott counties to talk to community leaders and non-profit directors about rebuilding.

“We want a way to make sure that we’re abiding by what the locals think,” said Berke.

Many of the conversations included housing plans.

The administrator met with leaders at the Knott County Sportsplex, which is near locations where the Higher Ground and Housing Can’t Wait initiatives are in the works.

Housing Development Alliance Executive Director Scott McReynolds said federal funding is imperative to rebuilding.

“It is millions of dollars that it costs to build a road, run water and sewer, and those are just resources that we don’t have locally,” said McReynolds.

Berke also toured other counties and will be featured on Issues & Answers next Monday at 7 p.m. on WYMT.

While no funding was announced, community leaders and Berke both explained that progress has been made in terms of understanding where recovery stands.

